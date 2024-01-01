Swedish kronor to Laotian kips today

Convert SEK to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
2,143,640 lak

kr1.000 SEK = ₭2,144 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:51
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LAK
1 SEK to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,175.24002,175.2400
Low2,094.40002,042.1500
Average2,135.62832,098.9876
Change2.35%3.28%
View full history

1 SEK to LAK stats

The performance of SEK to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,175.2400 and a 30 day low of 2,094.4000. This means the 30 day average was 2,135.6283. The change for SEK to LAK was 2.35.

The performance of SEK to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,175.2400 and a 90 day low of 2,042.1500. This means the 90 day average was 2,098.9876. The change for SEK to LAK was 3.28.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.951.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7351.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0791.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Laotian Kip
1 SEK2,143.64000 LAK
5 SEK10,718.20000 LAK
10 SEK21,436.40000 LAK
20 SEK42,872.80000 LAK
50 SEK107,182.00000 LAK
100 SEK214,364.00000 LAK
250 SEK535,910.00000 LAK
500 SEK1,071,820.00000 LAK
1000 SEK2,143,640.00000 LAK
2000 SEK4,287,280.00000 LAK
5000 SEK10,718,200.00000 LAK
10000 SEK21,436,400.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Swedish Krona
1 LAK0.00047 SEK
5 LAK0.00233 SEK
10 LAK0.00466 SEK
20 LAK0.00933 SEK
50 LAK0.02332 SEK
100 LAK0.04665 SEK
250 LAK0.11662 SEK
500 LAK0.23325 SEK
1000 LAK0.46650 SEK
2000 LAK0.93299 SEK
5000 LAK2.33249 SEK
10000 LAK4.66497 SEK