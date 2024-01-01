Chinese yuan rmb to Laotian kips today

Convert CNY to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
2,908,600 lak

1.000 CNY = 2,909 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:39
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Laotian Kip
1 CNY2,908.60000 LAK
5 CNY14,543.00000 LAK
10 CNY29,086.00000 LAK
20 CNY58,172.00000 LAK
50 CNY145,430.00000 LAK
100 CNY290,860.00000 LAK
250 CNY727,150.00000 LAK
500 CNY1,454,300.00000 LAK
1000 CNY2,908,600.00000 LAK
2000 CNY5,817,200.00000 LAK
5000 CNY14,543,000.00000 LAK
10000 CNY29,086,000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LAK0.00034 CNY
5 LAK0.00172 CNY
10 LAK0.00344 CNY
20 LAK0.00688 CNY
50 LAK0.01719 CNY
100 LAK0.03438 CNY
250 LAK0.08595 CNY
500 LAK0.17190 CNY
1000 LAK0.34381 CNY
2000 LAK0.68762 CNY
5000 LAK1.71905 CNY
10000 LAK3.43809 CNY