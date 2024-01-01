Danish kroner to Laotian kips today

Convert DKK to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
3,045,590 lak

1.000 DKK = 3,046 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:09
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Laotian Kip
1 DKK3,045.59000 LAK
5 DKK15,227.95000 LAK
10 DKK30,455.90000 LAK
20 DKK60,911.80000 LAK
50 DKK152,279.50000 LAK
100 DKK304,559.00000 LAK
250 DKK761,397.50000 LAK
500 DKK1,522,795.00000 LAK
1000 DKK3,045,590.00000 LAK
2000 DKK6,091,180.00000 LAK
5000 DKK15,227,950.00000 LAK
10000 DKK30,455,900.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Danish Krone
1 LAK0.00033 DKK
5 LAK0.00164 DKK
10 LAK0.00328 DKK
20 LAK0.00657 DKK
50 LAK0.01642 DKK
100 LAK0.03283 DKK
250 LAK0.08209 DKK
500 LAK0.16417 DKK
1000 LAK0.32834 DKK
2000 LAK0.65669 DKK
5000 LAK1.64172 DKK
10000 LAK3.28344 DKK