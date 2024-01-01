Hong Kong dollars to Laotian kips today

Convert HKD to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
2,675,460 lak

1.000 HKD = 2,675 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Laotian Kip
100 HKD267,546.00000 LAK
200 HKD535,092.00000 LAK
300 HKD802,638.00000 LAK
500 HKD1,337,730.00000 LAK
1000 HKD2,675,460.00000 LAK
2000 HKD5,350,920.00000 LAK
2500 HKD6,688,650.00000 LAK
3000 HKD8,026,380.00000 LAK
4000 HKD10,701,840.00000 LAK
5000 HKD13,377,300.00000 LAK
10000 HKD26,754,600.00000 LAK
20000 HKD53,509,200.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Hong Kong Dollar
1 LAK0.00037 HKD
5 LAK0.00187 HKD
10 LAK0.00374 HKD
20 LAK0.00748 HKD
50 LAK0.01869 HKD
100 LAK0.03738 HKD
250 LAK0.09344 HKD
500 LAK0.18688 HKD
1000 LAK0.37377 HKD
2000 LAK0.74754 HKD
5000 LAK1.86884 HKD
10000 LAK3.73768 HKD