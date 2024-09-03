Hong Kong dollar to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Laotian kips is currently 2,833.570 today, reflecting a -0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.076% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 2,835.910 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 2,830.400 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.142% increase in value.