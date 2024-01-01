Chinese yuan rmb to Laotian kips today

Convert CNY to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
3,094,630 lak

¥1.000 CNY = ₭3,095 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,094.63003,094.6300
Low3,035.51002,944.5300
Average3,051.47033,006.2931
Change1.95%5.10%
1 CNY to LAK stats

The performance of CNY to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,094.6300 and a 30 day low of 3,035.5100. This means the 30 day average was 3,051.4703. The change for CNY to LAK was 1.95.

The performance of CNY to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,094.6300 and a 90 day low of 2,944.5300. This means the 90 day average was 3,006.2931. The change for CNY to LAK was 5.10.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Laotian Kip
1 CNY3,094.63000 LAK
5 CNY15,473.15000 LAK
10 CNY30,946.30000 LAK
20 CNY61,892.60000 LAK
50 CNY154,731.50000 LAK
100 CNY309,463.00000 LAK
250 CNY773,657.50000 LAK
500 CNY1,547,315.00000 LAK
1000 CNY3,094,630.00000 LAK
2000 CNY6,189,260.00000 LAK
5000 CNY15,473,150.00000 LAK
10000 CNY30,946,300.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LAK0.00032 CNY
5 LAK0.00162 CNY
10 LAK0.00323 CNY
20 LAK0.00646 CNY
50 LAK0.01616 CNY
100 LAK0.03231 CNY
250 LAK0.08079 CNY
500 LAK0.16157 CNY
1000 LAK0.32314 CNY
2000 LAK0.64628 CNY
5000 LAK1.61570 CNY
10000 LAK3.23140 CNY