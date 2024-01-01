Turkish liras to Laotian kips today

Convert TRY to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
667,905 lak

TL1.000 TRY = ₭667.9 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

TRY to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High676.2050677.9820
Low667.8410659.6860
Average671.4925668.1929
Change-1.23%0.96%
1 TRY to LAK stats

The performance of TRY to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 676.2050 and a 30 day low of 667.8410. This means the 30 day average was 671.4925. The change for TRY to LAK was -1.23.

The performance of TRY to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 677.9820 and a 90 day low of 659.6860. This means the 90 day average was 668.1929. The change for TRY to LAK was 0.96.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.711.3883.67348.692
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3271.5154.00753.123
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0441.7754.69762.265
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Laotian Kip
1 TRY667.90500 LAK
5 TRY3,339.52500 LAK
10 TRY6,679.05000 LAK
20 TRY13,358.10000 LAK
50 TRY33,395.25000 LAK
100 TRY66,790.50000 LAK
250 TRY166,976.25000 LAK
500 TRY333,952.50000 LAK
1000 TRY667,905.00000 LAK
2000 TRY1,335,810.00000 LAK
5000 TRY3,339,525.00000 LAK
10000 TRY6,679,050.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Turkish Lira
1 LAK0.00150 TRY
5 LAK0.00749 TRY
10 LAK0.01497 TRY
20 LAK0.02994 TRY
50 LAK0.07486 TRY
100 LAK0.14972 TRY
250 LAK0.37431 TRY
500 LAK0.74861 TRY
1000 LAK1.49722 TRY
2000 LAK2.99444 TRY
5000 LAK7.48610 TRY
10000 LAK14.97220 TRY