1 Turkish lira to Laotian kips

Convert TRY to LAK at the real exchange rate

1 try
740.89 lak

1.00000 TRY = 740.88800 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:27 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 LAK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.050887.48441.444011.660290.963418.8758
1GBP1.1551311.2138101.0551.6681.917841.1128621.8039
1USD0.951650.823859183.2551.37421.580030.916817.9633
1INR0.01143060.009895610.012011310.01650590.01897820.0110120.215762

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Laotian Kip
1 TRY740.88800 LAK
5 TRY3704.44000 LAK
10 TRY7408.88000 LAK
20 TRY14817.76000 LAK
50 TRY37044.40000 LAK
100 TRY74088.80000 LAK
250 TRY185222.00000 LAK
500 TRY370444.00000 LAK
1000 TRY740888.00000 LAK
2000 TRY1481776.00000 LAK
5000 TRY3704440.00000 LAK
10000 TRY7408880.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Turkish Lira
1 LAK0.00135 TRY
5 LAK0.00675 TRY
10 LAK0.01350 TRY
20 LAK0.02699 TRY
50 LAK0.06749 TRY
100 LAK0.13497 TRY
250 LAK0.33743 TRY
500 LAK0.67486 TRY
1000 LAK1.34973 TRY
2000 LAK2.69946 TRY
5000 LAK6.74865 TRY
10000 LAK13.49730 TRY