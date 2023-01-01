5000 Laotian kips to Swedish kronor

Convert LAK to SEK at the real exchange rate

5,000 lak
2.54 sek

1.00000 LAK = 0.00051 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:15
How to convert Laotian kips to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Swedish Krona
1 LAK0.00051 SEK
5 LAK0.00254 SEK
10 LAK0.00507 SEK
20 LAK0.01015 SEK
50 LAK0.02537 SEK
100 LAK0.05074 SEK
250 LAK0.12684 SEK
500 LAK0.25369 SEK
1000 LAK0.50738 SEK
2000 LAK1.01476 SEK
5000 LAK2.53690 SEK
10000 LAK5.07380 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Laotian Kip
1 SEK1970.91000 LAK
5 SEK9854.55000 LAK
10 SEK19709.10000 LAK
20 SEK39418.20000 LAK
50 SEK98545.50000 LAK
100 SEK197091.00000 LAK
250 SEK492727.50000 LAK
500 SEK985455.00000 LAK
1000 SEK1970910.00000 LAK
2000 SEK3941820.00000 LAK
5000 SEK9854550.00000 LAK
10000 SEK19709100.00000 LAK