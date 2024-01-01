Laotian kips to Indian rupees today

Convert LAK to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 lak
3.97 inr

1.000 LAK = 0.003971 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8711.4741.6570.96818.242
1 GBP1.1711.279106.341.7241.941.13321.348
1 USD0.9150.782183.1241.3481.5160.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kip

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Indian Rupee
1 LAK0.00397 INR
5 LAK0.01985 INR
10 LAK0.03971 INR
20 LAK0.07942 INR
50 LAK0.19855 INR
100 LAK0.39709 INR
250 LAK0.99273 INR
500 LAK1.98545 INR
1000 LAK3.97090 INR
2000 LAK7.94180 INR
5000 LAK19.85450 INR
10000 LAK39.70900 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 INR251.83200 LAK
5 INR1,259.16000 LAK
10 INR2,518.32000 LAK
20 INR5,036.64000 LAK
50 INR12,591.60000 LAK
100 INR25,183.20000 LAK
250 INR62,958.00000 LAK
500 INR125,916.00000 LAK
1000 INR251,832.00000 LAK
2000 INR503,664.00000 LAK
5000 INR1,259,160.00000 LAK
10000 INR2,518,320.00000 LAK