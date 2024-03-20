Swiss francs to Swedish kronor today

Convert CHF to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
11,735.20 sek

1.000 CHF = 11.74 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
How to convert Swiss francs to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Swedish Krona
1 CHF11.73520 SEK
5 CHF58.67600 SEK
10 CHF117.35200 SEK
20 CHF234.70400 SEK
50 CHF586.76000 SEK
100 CHF1,173.52000 SEK
250 CHF2,933.80000 SEK
500 CHF5,867.60000 SEK
1000 CHF11,735.20000 SEK
2000 CHF23,470.40000 SEK
5000 CHF58,676.00000 SEK
10000 CHF117,352.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Swiss Franc
1 SEK0.08521 CHF
5 SEK0.42607 CHF
10 SEK0.85214 CHF
20 SEK1.70427 CHF
50 SEK4.26068 CHF
100 SEK8.52135 CHF
250 SEK21.30338 CHF
500 SEK42.60675 CHF
1000 SEK85.21350 CHF
2000 SEK170.42700 CHF
5000 SEK426.06750 CHF
10000 SEK852.13500 CHF