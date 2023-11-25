100 Swedish kronor to Swiss francs

Convert SEK to CHF at the real exchange rate

100 sek
8.45 chf

1.00000 SEK = 0.08449 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

How to convert Swedish kronor to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Swiss Franc
1 SEK0.08449 CHF
5 SEK0.42243 CHF
10 SEK0.84486 CHF
20 SEK1.68972 CHF
50 SEK4.22430 CHF
100 SEK8.44860 CHF
250 SEK21.12150 CHF
500 SEK42.24300 CHF
1000 SEK84.48600 CHF
2000 SEK168.97200 CHF
5000 SEK422.43000 CHF
10000 SEK844.86000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Swedish Krona
1 CHF11.83630 SEK
5 CHF59.18150 SEK
10 CHF118.36300 SEK
20 CHF236.72600 SEK
50 CHF591.81500 SEK
100 CHF1183.63000 SEK
250 CHF2959.07500 SEK
500 CHF5918.15000 SEK
1000 CHF11836.30000 SEK
2000 CHF23672.60000 SEK
5000 CHF59181.50000 SEK
10000 CHF118363.00000 SEK