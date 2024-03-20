Japanese yen to Swedish kronor today

Convert JPY to SEK at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
686.53 sek

1.000 JPY = 0.06865 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:02
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7820.9161.5181.3490.8867.1981.34
1 GBP1.27911.1711.9411.7251.1339.2031.713
1 EUR1.0920.85411.6581.4730.9687.8611.463
1 AUD0.6590.5150.60310.8890.5844.7410.882

How to convert Japanese yen to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Swedish Krona
100 JPY6.86525 SEK
1000 JPY68.65250 SEK
1500 JPY102.97875 SEK
2000 JPY137.30500 SEK
3000 JPY205.95750 SEK
5000 JPY343.26250 SEK
5400 JPY370.72350 SEK
10000 JPY686.52500 SEK
15000 JPY1,029.78750 SEK
20000 JPY1,373.05000 SEK
25000 JPY1,716.31250 SEK
30000 JPY2,059.57500 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Japanese Yen
1 SEK14.56610 JPY
5 SEK72.83050 JPY
10 SEK145.66100 JPY
20 SEK291.32200 JPY
50 SEK728.30500 JPY
100 SEK1,456.61000 JPY
250 SEK3,641.52500 JPY
500 SEK7,283.05000 JPY
1000 SEK14,566.10000 JPY
2000 SEK29,132.20000 JPY
5000 SEK72,830.50000 JPY
10000 SEK145,661.00000 JPY