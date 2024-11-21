Swedish kronor to Danish kroner today

Convert SEK to DKK at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = kr0.6420 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DKK
1 SEK to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.65500.6620
Low0.63780.6378
Average0.64510.6526
Change-1.98%-1.94%
View full history

1 SEK to DKK stats

The performance of SEK to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6550 and a 30 day low of 0.6378. This means the 30 day average was 0.6451. The change for SEK to DKK was -1.98.

The performance of SEK to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6620 and a 90 day low of 0.6378. This means the 90 day average was 0.6526. The change for SEK to DKK was -1.94.

Track market ratesView SEK to DKK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.7917.07211.05484.4441.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.6689.0671.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.984106.8171.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9410.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Danish Krone
1 SEK0.64196 DKK
5 SEK3.20981 DKK
10 SEK6.41961 DKK
20 SEK12.83922 DKK
50 SEK32.09805 DKK
100 SEK64.19610 DKK
250 SEK160.49025 DKK
500 SEK320.98050 DKK
1000 SEK641.96100 DKK
2000 SEK1,283.92200 DKK
5000 SEK3,209.80500 DKK
10000 SEK6,419.61000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Swedish Krona
1 DKK1.55773 SEK
5 DKK7.78865 SEK
10 DKK15.57730 SEK
20 DKK31.15460 SEK
50 DKK77.88650 SEK
100 DKK155.77300 SEK
250 DKK389.43250 SEK
500 DKK778.86500 SEK
1000 DKK1,557.73000 SEK
2000 DKK3,115.46000 SEK
5000 DKK7,788.65000 SEK
10000 DKK15,577.30000 SEK