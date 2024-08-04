Turkish liras to Danish kroner today

Convert TRY to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
205.93 dkk

TL1.000 TRY = kr0.2059 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

TRY to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21110.2151
Low0.20590.2059
Average0.20820.2115
Change-2.33%-4.09%
View full history

1 TRY to DKK stats

The performance of TRY to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2111 and a 30 day low of 0.2059. This means the 30 day average was 0.2082. The change for TRY to DKK was -2.33.

The performance of TRY to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2151 and a 90 day low of 0.2059. This means the 90 day average was 0.2115. The change for TRY to DKK was -4.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7151.3883.67348.7
1 EUR1.09110.853304.22491.3171.5154.00753.121
1 GBP1.2781.1721356.546107.0221.7754.69662.257
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Danish Krone
1 TRY0.20593 DKK
5 TRY1.02965 DKK
10 TRY2.05930 DKK
20 TRY4.11860 DKK
50 TRY10.29650 DKK
100 TRY20.59300 DKK
250 TRY51.48250 DKK
500 TRY102.96500 DKK
1000 TRY205.93000 DKK
2000 TRY411.86000 DKK
5000 TRY1,029.65000 DKK
10000 TRY2,059.30000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Turkish Lira
1 DKK4.85601 TRY
5 DKK24.28005 TRY
10 DKK48.56010 TRY
20 DKK97.12020 TRY
50 DKK242.80050 TRY
100 DKK485.60100 TRY
250 DKK1,214.00250 TRY
500 DKK2,428.00500 TRY
1000 DKK4,856.01000 TRY
2000 DKK9,712.02000 TRY
5000 DKK24,280.05000 TRY
10000 DKK48,560.10000 TRY