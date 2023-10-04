1 thousand Turkish liras to Danish kroner

Convert TRY to DKK at the real exchange rate

1000 try
257.84 dkk

1.00000 TRY = 0.25784 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:38 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.050787.4761.443871.661050.9633518.8645
1GBP1.1552711.2138101.0551.6681.91891.1129321.7928
1USD0.951750.823859183.2551.37421.58090.9168517.9542
1INR0.01143170.009895610.012011310.01650590.01898870.01101260.215653

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Danish Krone
1 TRY0.25784 DKK
5 TRY1.28918 DKK
10 TRY2.57837 DKK
20 TRY5.15674 DKK
50 TRY12.89185 DKK
100 TRY25.78370 DKK
250 TRY64.45925 DKK
500 TRY128.91850 DKK
1000 TRY257.83700 DKK
2000 TRY515.67400 DKK
5000 TRY1289.18500 DKK
10000 TRY2578.37000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Turkish Lira
1 DKK3.87841 TRY
5 DKK19.39205 TRY
10 DKK38.78410 TRY
20 DKK77.56820 TRY
50 DKK193.92050 TRY
100 DKK387.84100 TRY
250 DKK969.60250 TRY
500 DKK1939.20500 TRY
1000 DKK3878.41000 TRY
2000 DKK7756.82000 TRY
5000 DKK19392.05000 TRY
10000 DKK38784.10000 TRY