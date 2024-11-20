Brazilian reais to Danish kroner today

Convert BRL to DKK at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = kr1.220 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
BRL to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DKK
1 BRL to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.22421.2455
Low1.16851.1685
Average1.20731.2128
Change0.69%1.67%
View full history

1 BRL to DKK stats

The performance of BRL to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2242 and a 30 day low of 1.1685. This means the 30 day average was 1.2073. The change for BRL to DKK was 0.69.

The performance of BRL to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2455 and a 90 day low of 1.1685. This means the 90 day average was 1.2128. The change for BRL to DKK was 1.67.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3611.4781.6230.93621.313
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0441.7711.9441.12125.53
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.126
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Danish Krone
1 BRL1.22027 DKK
5 BRL6.10135 DKK
10 BRL12.20270 DKK
20 BRL24.40540 DKK
50 BRL61.01350 DKK
100 BRL122.02700 DKK
250 BRL305.06750 DKK
500 BRL610.13500 DKK
1000 BRL1,220.27000 DKK
2000 BRL2,440.54000 DKK
5000 BRL6,101.35000 DKK
10000 BRL12,202.70000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Brazilian Real
1 DKK0.81949 BRL
5 DKK4.09747 BRL
10 DKK8.19493 BRL
20 DKK16.38986 BRL
50 DKK40.97465 BRL
100 DKK81.94930 BRL
250 DKK204.87325 BRL
500 DKK409.74650 BRL
1000 DKK819.49300 BRL
2000 DKK1,638.98600 BRL
5000 DKK4,097.46500 BRL
10000 DKK8,194.93000 BRL