20 Brazilian reais to Danish kroner

Convert BRL to DKK at the real exchange rate

20 brl
27.12 dkk

1.000 BRL = 1.356 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:24
How to convert Brazilian reais to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Danish Krone
1 BRL1.35600 DKK
5 BRL6.78000 DKK
10 BRL13.56000 DKK
20 BRL27.12000 DKK
50 BRL67.80000 DKK
100 BRL135.60000 DKK
250 BRL339.00000 DKK
500 BRL678.00000 DKK
1000 BRL1,356.00000 DKK
2000 BRL2,712.00000 DKK
5000 BRL6,780.00000 DKK
10000 BRL13,560.00000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Brazilian Real
1 DKK0.73747 BRL
5 DKK3.68733 BRL
10 DKK7.37465 BRL
20 DKK14.74930 BRL
50 DKK36.87325 BRL
100 DKK73.74650 BRL
250 DKK184.36625 BRL
500 DKK368.73250 BRL
1000 DKK737.46500 BRL
2000 DKK1,474.93000 BRL
5000 DKK3,687.32500 BRL
10000 DKK7,374.65000 BRL