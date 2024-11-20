Hong Kong dollars to Danish kroner today

Convert HKD to DKK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = kr0.9058 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
HKD to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DKK
1 HKD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.91050.9105
Low0.87780.8550
Average0.89330.8756
Change2.11%5.21%
1 HKD to DKK stats

The performance of HKD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9105 and a 30 day low of 0.8778. This means the 30 day average was 0.8933. The change for HKD to DKK was 2.11.

The performance of HKD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9105 and a 90 day low of 0.8550. This means the 90 day average was 0.8756. The change for HKD to DKK was 5.21.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.654
1 GBP1.279.19811.7021.9481.21.774107.2
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58711.1440.7051.04262.98

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Danish Krone
100 HKD90.58060 DKK
200 HKD181.16120 DKK
300 HKD271.74180 DKK
500 HKD452.90300 DKK
1000 HKD905.80600 DKK
2000 HKD1,811.61200 DKK
2500 HKD2,264.51500 DKK
3000 HKD2,717.41800 DKK
4000 HKD3,623.22400 DKK
5000 HKD4,529.03000 DKK
10000 HKD9,058.06000 DKK
20000 HKD18,116.12000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Hong Kong Dollar
1 DKK1.10399 HKD
5 DKK5.51995 HKD
10 DKK11.03990 HKD
20 DKK22.07980 HKD
50 DKK55.19950 HKD
100 DKK110.39900 HKD
250 DKK275.99750 HKD
500 DKK551.99500 HKD
1000 DKK1,103.99000 HKD
2000 DKK2,207.98000 HKD
5000 DKK5,519.95000 HKD
10000 DKK11,039.90000 HKD