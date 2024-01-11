홍콩 달러 → 덴마크 크로네

실제 환율로 HKD → DKK 변환

1,000 hkd
868.82 dkk

1.00000 HKD = 0.86882 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:22
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859921.0979591.14541.466861.633490.9330218.6275
1 GBP1.162911.27685105.9971.705871.899651.0850121.6627
1 USD0.910750.783177183.01421.3361.487760.8497516.9657
1 INR0.01097150.009434260.012046110.01609360.01792180.01023620.204371

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

홍콩 달러 → 덴마크 크로네 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 DKK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HKD → DKK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 홍콩 달러

HKD → USD

HKD → CNY

HKD → GBP

HKD → SGD

HKD → AUD

HKD → EUR

HKD → CAD

HKD → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 홍콩 달러 / 덴마크 크로네
100 HKD86.88240 DKK
200 HKD173.76480 DKK
300 HKD260.64720 DKK
500 HKD434.41200 DKK
1000 HKD868.82400 DKK
2000 HKD1737.64800 DKK
2500 HKD2172.06000 DKK
3000 HKD2606.47200 DKK
4000 HKD3475.29600 DKK
5000 HKD4344.12000 DKK
10000 HKD8688.24000 DKK
20000 HKD17376.48000 DKK
환율 덴마크 크로네 / 홍콩 달러
1 DKK1.15098 HKD
5 DKK5.75490 HKD
10 DKK11.50980 HKD
20 DKK23.01960 HKD
50 DKK57.54900 HKD
100 DKK115.09800 HKD
250 DKK287.74500 HKD
500 DKK575.49000 HKD
1000 DKK1150.98000 HKD
2000 DKK2301.96000 HKD
5000 DKK5754.90000 HKD
10000 DKK11509.80000 HKD