중국 위안화 → 덴마크 크로네

실제 환율로 CNY → DKK 변환

1,000 cny
947.48 dkk

1.00000 CNY = 0.94748 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:10
환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 덴마크 크로네 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 DKK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → DKK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 중국 위안화

CNY → USD

CNY → HKD

CNY → CAD

CNY → EUR

CNY → GBP

CNY → AUD

CNY → INR

CNY → SGD

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 덴마크 크로네
1 CNY0.94748 DKK
5 CNY4.73741 DKK
10 CNY9.47483 DKK
20 CNY18.94966 DKK
50 CNY47.37415 DKK
100 CNY94.74830 DKK
250 CNY236.87075 DKK
500 CNY473.74150 DKK
1000 CNY947.48300 DKK
2000 CNY1894.96600 DKK
5000 CNY4737.41500 DKK
10000 CNY9474.83000 DKK
환율 덴마크 크로네 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DKK1.05543 CNY
5 DKK5.27715 CNY
10 DKK10.55430 CNY
20 DKK21.10860 CNY
50 DKK52.77150 CNY
100 DKK105.54300 CNY
250 DKK263.85750 CNY
500 DKK527.71500 CNY
1000 DKK1055.43000 CNY
2000 DKK2110.86000 CNY
5000 DKK5277.15000 CNY
10000 DKK10554.30000 CNY