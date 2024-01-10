불가리아 레프 → 덴마크 크로네

실제 환율로 BGN → DKK 변환

1000 bgn
3812.76 dkk

1.00000 BGN = 3.81276 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:18
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8610451.0969591.08361.467661.637360.9335318.6335
1 GBP1.1613811.27395105.7811.704481.901561.0841821.6401
1 USD0.91160.78496183.03351.337951.492650.8510516.9866
1 INR0.01097890.009453540.012043310.01611340.01797650.01024950.204575

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 덴마크 크로네 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 DKK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → DKK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 덴마크 크로네
1 BGN3.81276 DKK
5 BGN19.06380 DKK
10 BGN38.12760 DKK
20 BGN76.25520 DKK
50 BGN190.63800 DKK
100 BGN381.27600 DKK
250 BGN953.19000 DKK
500 BGN1906.38000 DKK
1000 BGN3812.76000 DKK
2000 BGN7625.52000 DKK
5000 BGN19063.80000 DKK
10000 BGN38127.60000 DKK
환율 덴마크 크로네 / 불가리아 레프
1 DKK0.26228 BGN
5 DKK1.31139 BGN
10 DKK2.62277 BGN
20 DKK5.24554 BGN
50 DKK13.11385 BGN
100 DKK26.22770 BGN
250 DKK65.56925 BGN
500 DKK131.13850 BGN
1000 DKK262.27700 BGN
2000 DKK524.55400 BGN
5000 DKK1311.38500 BGN
10000 DKK2622.77000 BGN