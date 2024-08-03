Chinese yuan rmb to Danish kroner today

Convert CNY to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
953.91 dkk

¥1.000 CNY = kr0.9539 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.95500.9613
Low0.93890.9389
Average0.94660.9519
Change0.50%-0.39%
1 CNY to DKK stats

The performance of CNY to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9550 and a 30 day low of 0.9389. This means the 30 day average was 0.9466. The change for CNY to DKK was 0.50.

The performance of CNY to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9613 and a 90 day low of 0.9389. This means the 90 day average was 0.9519. The change for CNY to DKK was -0.39.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Danish Krone
1 CNY0.95391 DKK
5 CNY4.76953 DKK
10 CNY9.53906 DKK
20 CNY19.07812 DKK
50 CNY47.69530 DKK
100 CNY95.39060 DKK
250 CNY238.47650 DKK
500 CNY476.95300 DKK
1000 CNY953.90600 DKK
2000 CNY1,907.81200 DKK
5000 CNY4,769.53000 DKK
10000 CNY9,539.06000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DKK1.04832 CNY
5 DKK5.24160 CNY
10 DKK10.48320 CNY
20 DKK20.96640 CNY
50 DKK52.41600 CNY
100 DKK104.83200 CNY
250 DKK262.08000 CNY
500 DKK524.16000 CNY
1000 DKK1,048.32000 CNY
2000 DKK2,096.64000 CNY
5000 DKK5,241.60000 CNY
10000 DKK10,483.20000 CNY