Japanese yen to Danish kroner today

Convert JPY to DKK at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
466.70 dkk

¥1.000 JPY = kr0.04667 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Wise

JPY to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04670.0467
Low0.04260.0426
Average0.04400.0440
Change9.05%3.91%
1 JPY to DKK stats

The performance of JPY to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0467 and a 30 day low of 0.0426. This means the 30 day average was 0.0440. The change for JPY to DKK was 9.05.

The performance of JPY to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0467 and a 90 day low of 0.0426. This means the 90 day average was 0.0440. The change for JPY to DKK was 3.91.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Danish Krone
100 JPY4.66703 DKK
1000 JPY46.67030 DKK
1500 JPY70.00545 DKK
2000 JPY93.34060 DKK
3000 JPY140.01090 DKK
5000 JPY233.35150 DKK
5400 JPY252.01962 DKK
10000 JPY466.70300 DKK
15000 JPY700.05450 DKK
20000 JPY933.40600 DKK
25000 JPY1,166.75750 DKK
30000 JPY1,400.10900 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Japanese Yen
1 DKK21.42690 JPY
5 DKK107.13450 JPY
10 DKK214.26900 JPY
20 DKK428.53800 JPY
50 DKK1,071.34500 JPY
100 DKK2,142.69000 JPY
250 DKK5,356.72500 JPY
500 DKK10,713.45000 JPY
1000 DKK21,426.90000 JPY
2000 DKK42,853.80000 JPY
5000 DKK107,134.50000 JPY
10000 DKK214,269.00000 JPY