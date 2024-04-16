15,000 Japanese yen to Danish kroner

Convert JPY to DKK at the real exchange rate

15,000 jpy
683.16 dkk

1.000 JPY = 0.04554 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.8040.9421.5561.380.9137.2381.365
1 GBP1.24411.1711.9351.7161.13591.698
1 EUR1.0620.85411.6521.4640.9697.6831.449
1 AUD0.6430.5170.60510.8860.5864.650.877

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Danish Krone
100 JPY4.55438 DKK
1000 JPY45.54380 DKK
1500 JPY68.31570 DKK
2000 JPY91.08760 DKK
3000 JPY136.63140 DKK
5000 JPY227.71900 DKK
5400 JPY245.93652 DKK
10000 JPY455.43800 DKK
15000 JPY683.15700 DKK
20000 JPY910.87600 DKK
25000 JPY1,138.59500 DKK
30000 JPY1,366.31400 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Japanese Yen
1 DKK21.95690 JPY
5 DKK109.78450 JPY
10 DKK219.56900 JPY
20 DKK439.13800 JPY
50 DKK1,097.84500 JPY
100 DKK2,195.69000 JPY
250 DKK5,489.22500 JPY
500 DKK10,978.45000 JPY
1000 DKK21,956.90000 JPY
2000 DKK43,913.80000 JPY
5000 DKK109,784.50000 JPY
10000 DKK219,569.00000 JPY