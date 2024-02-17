10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Danish kroner

Convert CNY to DKK at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
9,615.07 dkk

1.00000 CNY = 0.96151 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Danish Krone
1 CNY0.96151 DKK
5 CNY4.80753 DKK
10 CNY9.61507 DKK
20 CNY19.23014 DKK
50 CNY48.07535 DKK
100 CNY96.15070 DKK
250 CNY240.37675 DKK
500 CNY480.75350 DKK
1000 CNY961.50700 DKK
2000 CNY1923.01400 DKK
5000 CNY4807.53500 DKK
10000 CNY9615.07000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DKK1.04003 CNY
5 DKK5.20015 CNY
10 DKK10.40030 CNY
20 DKK20.80060 CNY
50 DKK52.00150 CNY
100 DKK104.00300 CNY
250 DKK260.00750 CNY
500 DKK520.01500 CNY
1000 DKK1040.03000 CNY
2000 DKK2080.06000 CNY
5000 DKK5200.15000 CNY
10000 DKK10400.30000 CNY