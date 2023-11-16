Brazilian reais to Danish kroner today

Convert BRL to DKK at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
1412.59 dkk

1.00000 BRL = 1.41259 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874551.087590.51051.491941.673980.965518.7763
1 GBP1.1434511.24345103.491.705891.914031.10421.4689
1 USD0.919550.804214183.2281.37191.539290.887817.2656
1 INR0.01104840.009662780.012015210.01648360.01849490.01066710.207449

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Danish Krone
1 BRL1.41259 DKK
5 BRL7.06295 DKK
10 BRL14.12590 DKK
20 BRL28.25180 DKK
50 BRL70.62950 DKK
100 BRL141.25900 DKK
250 BRL353.14750 DKK
500 BRL706.29500 DKK
1000 BRL1412.59000 DKK
2000 BRL2825.18000 DKK
5000 BRL7062.95000 DKK
10000 BRL14125.90000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Brazilian Real
1 DKK0.70792 BRL
5 DKK3.53959 BRL
10 DKK7.07918 BRL
20 DKK14.15836 BRL
50 DKK35.39590 BRL
100 DKK70.79180 BRL
250 DKK176.97950 BRL
500 DKK353.95900 BRL
1000 DKK707.91800 BRL
2000 DKK1415.83600 BRL
5000 DKK3539.59000 BRL
10000 DKK7079.18000 BRL