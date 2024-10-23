10 thousand Danish kroner to Brazilian reais

Convert DKK to BRL at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = R$0.8238 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
DKK to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 DKK to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82940.8399
Low0.80290.8029
Average0.81710.8212
Change-0.14%0.37%
1 DKK to BRL stats

The performance of DKK to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8294 and a 30 day low of 0.8029. This means the 30 day average was 0.8171. The change for DKK to BRL was -0.14.

The performance of DKK to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8399 and a 90 day low of 0.8029. This means the 90 day average was 0.8212. The change for DKK to BRL was 0.37.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3910.832300.0471.61711.890.78
1 USD0.926110.5520.771277.951.49810.93184.094
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.340.1421.0367.969
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6941360.6961.94314.185109.129

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Brazilian Real
1 DKK0.82375 BRL
5 DKK4.11876 BRL
10 DKK8.23751 BRL
20 DKK16.47502 BRL
50 DKK41.18755 BRL
100 DKK82.37510 BRL
250 DKK205.93775 BRL
500 DKK411.87550 BRL
1000 DKK823.75100 BRL
2000 DKK1,647.50200 BRL
5000 DKK4,118.75500 BRL
10000 DKK8,237.51000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Danish Krone
1 BRL1.21396 DKK
5 BRL6.06980 DKK
10 BRL12.13960 DKK
20 BRL24.27920 DKK
50 BRL60.69800 DKK
100 BRL121.39600 DKK
250 BRL303.49000 DKK
500 BRL606.98000 DKK
1000 BRL1,213.96000 DKK
2000 BRL2,427.92000 DKK
5000 BRL6,069.80000 DKK
10000 BRL12,139.60000 DKK