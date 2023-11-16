Bulgarian levs to Brazilian reais today

Convert BGN to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
2,697.41 brl

1.00000 BGN = 2.69741 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:43
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.92211.673221.372751.543811.349650.8070718.3099
1 EUR1.084511.814611.488751.674261.46370.875319.8571
1 NZD0.597650.55108310.8204240.9226550.8066180.48234510.9429
1 CAD0.7284650.6717061.2188811.124610.9831720.58792213.3381

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Brazilian Real
1 BGN2.69741 BRL
5 BGN13.48705 BRL
10 BGN26.97410 BRL
20 BGN53.94820 BRL
50 BGN134.87050 BRL
100 BGN269.74100 BRL
250 BGN674.35250 BRL
500 BGN1348.70500 BRL
1000 BGN2697.41000 BRL
2000 BGN5394.82000 BRL
5000 BGN13487.05000 BRL
10000 BGN26974.10000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bulgarian Lev
1 BRL0.37073 BGN
5 BRL1.85363 BGN
10 BRL3.70726 BGN
20 BRL7.41452 BGN
50 BRL18.53630 BGN
100 BRL37.07260 BGN
250 BRL92.68150 BGN
500 BRL185.36300 BGN
1000 BRL370.72600 BGN
2000 BRL741.45200 BGN
5000 BRL1853.63000 BGN
10000 BRL3707.26000 BGN