1.00000 BGN = 2.74306 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Brazilian Real
1 BGN2.74306 BRL
5 BGN13.71530 BRL
10 BGN27.43060 BRL
20 BGN54.86120 BRL
50 BGN137.15300 BRL
100 BGN274.30600 BRL
250 BGN685.76500 BRL
500 BGN1371.53000 BRL
1000 BGN2743.06000 BRL
2000 BGN5486.12000 BRL
5000 BGN13715.30000 BRL
10000 BGN27430.60000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bulgarian Lev
1 BRL0.36456 BGN
5 BRL1.82278 BGN
10 BRL3.64556 BGN
20 BRL7.29112 BGN
50 BRL18.22780 BGN
100 BRL36.45560 BGN
250 BRL91.13900 BGN
500 BRL182.27800 BGN
1000 BRL364.55600 BGN
2000 BRL729.11200 BGN
5000 BRL1822.78000 BGN
10000 BRL3645.56000 BGN