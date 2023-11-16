Swiss francs to Brazilian reais today

Convert CHF to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
5,470.72 brl

1.00000 CHF = 5.47072 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:08
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.91860.80366583.23271.374951.54083150.5051.66542
1 EUR1.088610.874990.60711.496771.67735163.8251.81297
1 GBP1.24431.142991103.5661.710851.91726187.2732.07228
1 INR0.01201450.01103670.0096556410.01651930.01851231.808240.0200092

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brazilian Real
1 CHF5.47072 BRL
5 CHF27.35360 BRL
10 CHF54.70720 BRL
20 CHF109.41440 BRL
50 CHF273.53600 BRL
100 CHF547.07200 BRL
250 CHF1367.68000 BRL
500 CHF2735.36000 BRL
1000 CHF5470.72000 BRL
2000 CHF10941.44000 BRL
5000 CHF27353.60000 BRL
10000 CHF54707.20000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Swiss Franc
1 BRL0.18279 CHF
5 BRL0.91396 CHF
10 BRL1.82791 CHF
20 BRL3.65582 CHF
50 BRL9.13955 CHF
100 BRL18.27910 CHF
250 BRL45.69775 CHF
500 BRL91.39550 CHF
1000 BRL182.79100 CHF
2000 BRL365.58200 CHF
5000 BRL913.95500 CHF
10000 BRL1827.91000 CHF