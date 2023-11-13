British pounds sterling to Brazilian reais today

Convert GBP to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
6,041.04 brl

1.00000 GBP = 6.04104 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:57
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.919583.24151.54345150.4651.37460.88751.66847
1 EUR1.0875190.52511.6785163.641.494880.96521.81447
1 INR0.01201320.011046710.01854181.807570.01651340.01066170.0200438
1 AUD0.64790.5957753.9322197.48630.8906030.5750111.081

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Brazilian Real
1 GBP6.04104 BRL
5 GBP30.20520 BRL
10 GBP60.41040 BRL
20 GBP120.82080 BRL
50 GBP302.05200 BRL
100 GBP604.10400 BRL
250 GBP1510.26000 BRL
500 GBP3020.52000 BRL
1000 GBP6041.04000 BRL
2000 GBP12082.08000 BRL
5000 GBP30205.20000 BRL
10000 GBP60410.40000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / British Pound Sterling
1 BRL0.16553 GBP
5 BRL0.82767 GBP
10 BRL1.65535 GBP
20 BRL3.31070 GBP
50 BRL8.27675 GBP
100 BRL16.55350 GBP
250 BRL41.38375 GBP
500 BRL82.76750 GBP
1000 BRL165.53500 GBP
2000 BRL331.07000 GBP
5000 BRL827.67500 GBP
10000 BRL1655.35000 GBP