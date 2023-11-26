500 Brazilian reais to Swiss francs

Convert BRL to CHF at the real exchange rate

500 brl
90.00 chf

1.00000 BRL = 0.18000 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Brazilian reais to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Swiss Franc
1 BRL0.18000 CHF
5 BRL0.90002 CHF
10 BRL1.80004 CHF
20 BRL3.60008 CHF
50 BRL9.00020 CHF
100 BRL18.00040 CHF
250 BRL45.00100 CHF
500 BRL90.00200 CHF
1000 BRL180.00400 CHF
2000 BRL360.00800 CHF
5000 BRL900.02000 CHF
10000 BRL1800.04000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brazilian Real
1 CHF5.55543 BRL
5 CHF27.77715 BRL
10 CHF55.55430 BRL
20 CHF111.10860 BRL
50 CHF277.77150 BRL
100 CHF555.54300 BRL
250 CHF1388.85750 BRL
500 CHF2777.71500 BRL
1000 CHF5555.43000 BRL
2000 CHF11110.86000 BRL
5000 CHF27777.15000 BRL
10000 CHF55554.30000 BRL