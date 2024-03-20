Bulgarian levs to Brazilian reais today

Convert BGN to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
2,789.73 brl

1.000 BGN = 2.790 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:32
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1731.4741.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5691.7261.9481.13121.374
1 USD0.9220.788183.1551.361.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Brazilian Real
1 BGN2.78973 BRL
5 BGN13.94865 BRL
10 BGN27.89730 BRL
20 BGN55.79460 BRL
50 BGN139.48650 BRL
100 BGN278.97300 BRL
250 BGN697.43250 BRL
500 BGN1,394.86500 BRL
1000 BGN2,789.73000 BRL
2000 BGN5,579.46000 BRL
5000 BGN13,948.65000 BRL
10000 BGN27,897.30000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bulgarian Lev
1 BRL0.35846 BGN
5 BRL1.79229 BGN
10 BRL3.58458 BGN
20 BRL7.16916 BGN
50 BRL17.92290 BGN
100 BRL35.84580 BGN
250 BRL89.61450 BGN
500 BRL179.22900 BGN
1000 BRL358.45800 BGN
2000 BRL716.91600 BGN
5000 BRL1,792.29000 BGN
10000 BRL3,584.58000 BGN