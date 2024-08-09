Bulgarian lev to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Brazilian reais is currently 3.078 today, reflecting a -1.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -3.371% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 3.257 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 3.069 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.170% increase in value.