Bulgarian lev to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Brazilian reais is currently 3.128 today, reflecting a 0.827% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 3.142 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 3.102 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.620% decrease in value.