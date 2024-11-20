Brazilian real to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.320 today, reflecting a -0.352% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a -0.041% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.322 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.318 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.624% increase in value.