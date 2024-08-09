1 Bulgarian lev to Brazilian reais

Convert BGN to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
3.08 brl

лв1.000 BGN = R$3.078 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:09
BGN to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.20503.2050
Low2.99912.8342
Average3.10792.9964
Change2.65%8.38%
1 BGN to BRL stats

The performance of BGN to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2050 and a 30 day low of 2.9991. This means the 30 day average was 3.1079. The change for BGN to BRL was 2.65.

The performance of BGN to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2050 and a 90 day low of 2.8342. This means the 90 day average was 2.9964. The change for BGN to BRL was 8.38.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Brazilian Real
1 BGN3.07824 BRL
5 BGN15.39120 BRL
10 BGN30.78240 BRL
20 BGN61.56480 BRL
50 BGN153.91200 BRL
100 BGN307.82400 BRL
250 BGN769.56000 BRL
500 BGN1,539.12000 BRL
1000 BGN3,078.24000 BRL
2000 BGN6,156.48000 BRL
5000 BGN15,391.20000 BRL
10000 BGN30,782.40000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bulgarian Lev
1 BRL0.32486 BGN
5 BRL1.62431 BGN
10 BRL3.24861 BGN
20 BRL6.49722 BGN
50 BRL16.24305 BGN
100 BRL32.48610 BGN
250 BRL81.21525 BGN
500 BRL162.43050 BGN
1000 BRL324.86100 BGN
2000 BRL649.72200 BGN
5000 BRL1,624.30500 BGN
10000 BRL3,248.61000 BGN