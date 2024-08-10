1 Brazilian real to Bulgarian levs

Convert BRL to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 brl
0.33 bgn

R$1.000 BRL = лв0.3252 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33070.3528
Low0.31200.3120
Average0.32150.3338
Change-1.68%-7.73%
1 BRL to BGN stats

The performance of BRL to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3307 and a 30 day low of 0.3120. This means the 30 day average was 0.3215. The change for BRL to BGN was -1.68.

The performance of BRL to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3528 and a 90 day low of 0.3120. This means the 90 day average was 0.3338. The change for BRL to BGN was -7.73.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

How to convert Brazilian reais to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bulgarian Lev
1 BRL0.32520 BGN
5 BRL1.62602 BGN
10 BRL3.25204 BGN
20 BRL6.50408 BGN
50 BRL16.26020 BGN
100 BRL32.52040 BGN
250 BRL81.30100 BGN
500 BRL162.60200 BGN
1000 BRL325.20400 BGN
2000 BRL650.40800 BGN
5000 BRL1,626.02000 BGN
10000 BRL3,252.04000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Brazilian Real
1 BGN3.07500 BRL
5 BGN15.37500 BRL
10 BGN30.75000 BRL
20 BGN61.50000 BRL
50 BGN153.75000 BRL
100 BGN307.50000 BRL
250 BGN768.75000 BRL
500 BGN1,537.50000 BRL
1000 BGN3,075.00000 BRL
2000 BGN6,150.00000 BRL
5000 BGN15,375.00000 BRL
10000 BGN30,750.00000 BRL