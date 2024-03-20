Euros to Brazilian reais today

1,000 eur
5,468.88 brl

1.000 EUR = 5.469 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:41
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2381.4751.6640.96618.262
1 GBP1.17111.272105.631.7271.9481.13121.377
1 USD0.920.786183.0191.3571.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Euro / Brazilian Real
1 EUR5.46888 BRL
5 EUR27.34440 BRL
10 EUR54.68880 BRL
20 EUR109.37760 BRL
50 EUR273.44400 BRL
100 EUR546.88800 BRL
250 EUR1,367.22000 BRL
500 EUR2,734.44000 BRL
1000 EUR5,468.88000 BRL
2000 EUR10,937.76000 BRL
5000 EUR27,344.40000 BRL
10000 EUR54,688.80000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Euro
1 BRL0.18285 EUR
5 BRL0.91426 EUR
10 BRL1.82853 EUR
20 BRL3.65706 EUR
50 BRL9.14265 EUR
100 BRL18.28530 EUR
250 BRL45.71325 EUR
500 BRL91.42650 EUR
1000 BRL182.85300 EUR
2000 BRL365.70600 EUR
5000 BRL914.26500 EUR
10000 BRL1,828.53000 EUR