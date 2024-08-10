10 Brazilian reais to Euros

Convert BRL to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 brl
1.66 eur

R$1.000 BRL = €0.1663 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16930.1804
Low0.15960.1596
Average0.16440.1707
Change-1.65%-7.71%
1 BRL to EUR stats

The performance of BRL to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1693 and a 30 day low of 0.1596. This means the 30 day average was 0.1644. The change for BRL to EUR was -1.65.

The performance of BRL to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1804 and a 90 day low of 0.1596. This means the 90 day average was 0.1707. The change for BRL to EUR was -7.71.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Euro
1 BRL0.16629 EUR
5 BRL0.83145 EUR
10 BRL1.66291 EUR
20 BRL3.32582 EUR
50 BRL8.31455 EUR
100 BRL16.62910 EUR
250 BRL41.57275 EUR
500 BRL83.14550 EUR
1000 BRL166.29100 EUR
2000 BRL332.58200 EUR
5000 BRL831.45500 EUR
10000 BRL1,662.91000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Brazilian Real
1 EUR6.01357 BRL
5 EUR30.06785 BRL
10 EUR60.13570 BRL
20 EUR120.27140 BRL
50 EUR300.67850 BRL
100 EUR601.35700 BRL
250 EUR1,503.39250 BRL
500 EUR3,006.78500 BRL
1000 EUR6,013.57000 BRL
2000 EUR12,027.14000 BRL
5000 EUR30,067.85000 BRL
10000 EUR60,135.70000 BRL