British pounds sterling to Danish kroner today

Convert GBP to DKK at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
8530.19 dkk

1.00000 GBP = 8.53019 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58
How to convert British pounds sterling to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Danish Krone
1 GBP8.53019 DKK
5 GBP42.65095 DKK
10 GBP85.30190 DKK
20 GBP170.60380 DKK
50 GBP426.50950 DKK
100 GBP853.01900 DKK
250 GBP2132.54750 DKK
500 GBP4265.09500 DKK
1000 GBP8530.19000 DKK
2000 GBP17060.38000 DKK
5000 GBP42650.95000 DKK
10000 GBP85301.90000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / British Pound Sterling
1 DKK0.11723 GBP
5 DKK0.58615 GBP
10 DKK1.17231 GBP
20 DKK2.34462 GBP
50 DKK5.86155 GBP
100 DKK11.72310 GBP
250 DKK29.30775 GBP
500 DKK58.61550 GBP
1000 DKK117.23100 GBP
2000 DKK234.46200 GBP
5000 DKK586.15500 GBP
10000 DKK1172.31000 GBP