Canadian dollars to Danish kroner today

Convert CAD to DKK at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
4995.08 dkk

1.00000 CAD = 4.99508 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 CAD4.99508 DKK
5 CAD24.97540 DKK
10 CAD49.95080 DKK
20 CAD99.90160 DKK
50 CAD249.75400 DKK
100 CAD499.50800 DKK
250 CAD1248.77000 DKK
500 CAD2497.54000 DKK
1000 CAD4995.08000 DKK
2000 CAD9990.16000 DKK
5000 CAD24975.40000 DKK
10000 CAD49950.80000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Canadian Dollar
1 DKK0.20020 CAD
5 DKK1.00099 CAD
10 DKK2.00197 CAD
20 DKK4.00394 CAD
50 DKK10.00985 CAD
100 DKK20.01970 CAD
250 DKK50.04925 CAD
500 DKK100.09850 CAD
1000 DKK200.19700 CAD
2000 DKK400.39400 CAD
5000 DKK1000.98500 CAD
10000 DKK2001.97000 CAD