Polish zloty to Danish kroner today

Convert PLN to DKK at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = kr1.717 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13
Wise

PLN to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DKK
1 PLN to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.75281.7528
Low1.71721.7172
Average1.73521.7393
Change-2.03%-1.63%
1 PLN to DKK stats

The performance of PLN to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7528 and a 30 day low of 1.7172. This means the 30 day average was 1.7352. The change for PLN to DKK was -2.03.

The performance of PLN to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7528 and a 90 day low of 1.7172. This means the 90 day average was 1.7393. The change for PLN to DKK was -1.63.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.070.8651,379.2810.93923.348
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8040.9351,489.7611.81625.218
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1181.1231,790.2414.19830.303
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4060.130.278

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Danish Krone
1 PLN1.71715 DKK
5 PLN8.58575 DKK
10 PLN17.17150 DKK
20 PLN34.34300 DKK
50 PLN85.85750 DKK
100 PLN171.71500 DKK
250 PLN429.28750 DKK
500 PLN858.57500 DKK
1000 PLN1,717.15000 DKK
2000 PLN3,434.30000 DKK
5000 PLN8,585.75000 DKK
10000 PLN17,171.50000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Polish Zloty
1 DKK0.58236 PLN
5 DKK2.91180 PLN
10 DKK5.82360 PLN
20 DKK11.64720 PLN
50 DKK29.11800 PLN
100 DKK58.23600 PLN
250 DKK145.59000 PLN
500 DKK291.18000 PLN
1000 DKK582.36000 PLN
2000 DKK1,164.72000 PLN
5000 DKK2,911.80000 PLN
10000 DKK5,823.60000 PLN