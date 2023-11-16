Swiss francs to Danish kroner today

Convert CHF to DKK at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
7727.26 dkk

1.00000 CHF = 7.72726 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:11
How to convert Swiss francs to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Danish Krone
1 CHF7.72726 DKK
5 CHF38.63630 DKK
10 CHF77.27260 DKK
20 CHF154.54520 DKK
50 CHF386.36300 DKK
100 CHF772.72600 DKK
250 CHF1931.81500 DKK
500 CHF3863.63000 DKK
1000 CHF7727.26000 DKK
2000 CHF15454.52000 DKK
5000 CHF38636.30000 DKK
10000 CHF77272.60000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Swiss Franc
1 DKK0.12941 CHF
5 DKK0.64706 CHF
10 DKK1.29412 CHF
20 DKK2.58824 CHF
50 DKK6.47060 CHF
100 DKK12.94120 CHF
250 DKK32.35300 CHF
500 DKK64.70600 CHF
1000 DKK129.41200 CHF
2000 DKK258.82400 CHF
5000 DKK647.06000 CHF
10000 DKK1294.12000 CHF