Moroccan dirhams to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert MAD to MVR at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = MVR1.524 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:27
MAD to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MVR
1 MAD to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.57251.5991
Low1.52111.5211
Average1.55061.5641
Change-2.07%-3.07%
1 MAD to MVR stats

The performance of MAD to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5725 and a 30 day low of 1.5211. This means the 30 day average was 1.5506. The change for MAD to MVR was -2.07.

The performance of MAD to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5991 and a 90 day low of 1.5211. This means the 90 day average was 1.5641. The change for MAD to MVR was -3.07.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MAD1.52366 MVR
5 MAD7.61830 MVR
10 MAD15.23660 MVR
20 MAD30.47320 MVR
50 MAD76.18300 MVR
100 MAD152.36600 MVR
250 MAD380.91500 MVR
500 MAD761.83000 MVR
1000 MAD1,523.66000 MVR
2000 MAD3,047.32000 MVR
5000 MAD7,618.30000 MVR
10000 MAD15,236.60000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Moroccan Dirham
1 MVR0.65631 MAD
5 MVR3.28157 MAD
10 MVR6.56313 MAD
20 MVR13.12626 MAD
50 MVR32.81565 MAD
100 MVR65.63130 MAD
250 MVR164.07825 MAD
500 MVR328.15650 MAD
1000 MVR656.31300 MAD
2000 MVR1,312.62600 MAD
5000 MVR3,281.56500 MAD
10000 MVR6,563.13000 MAD