Moroccan dirhams to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert MAD to VUV at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = VT12.17 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to VUV conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VUV
1 MAD to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.373612.3802
Low12.146012.0713
Average12.251612.2264
Change0.23%-1.54%
View full history

1 MAD to VUV stats

The performance of MAD to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.3736 and a 30 day low of 12.1460. This means the 30 day average was 12.2516. The change for MAD to VUV was 0.23.

The performance of MAD to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.3802 and a 90 day low of 12.0713. This means the 90 day average was 12.2264. The change for MAD to VUV was -1.54.

Track market ratesView MAD to VUV chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.3990.7910.9491.3981.5381.34318.116
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.17911.21.7681.9451.69922.912
1 EUR1.054655.9770.83311.4741.6211.41619.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MAD12.17350 VUV
5 MAD60.86750 VUV
10 MAD121.73500 VUV
20 MAD243.47000 VUV
50 MAD608.67500 VUV
100 MAD1,217.35000 VUV
250 MAD3,043.37500 VUV
500 MAD6,086.75000 VUV
1000 MAD12,173.50000 VUV
2000 MAD24,347.00000 VUV
5000 MAD60,867.50000 VUV
10000 MAD121,735.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Moroccan Dirham
1 VUV0.08215 MAD
5 VUV0.41073 MAD
10 VUV0.82145 MAD
20 VUV1.64291 MAD
50 VUV4.10728 MAD
100 VUV8.21455 MAD
250 VUV20.53638 MAD
500 VUV41.07275 MAD
1000 VUV82.14550 MAD
2000 VUV164.29100 MAD
5000 VUV410.72750 MAD
10000 VUV821.45500 MAD