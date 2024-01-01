Chinese yuan rmb to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert CNY to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
16,955 vuv

¥1.000 CNY = VT16.95 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
CNY to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.954616.9546
Low16.468016.4680
Average16.604216.6190
Change2.86%1.29%
1 CNY to VUV stats

The performance of CNY to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.9546 and a 30 day low of 16.4680. This means the 30 day average was 16.6042. The change for CNY to VUV was 2.86.

The performance of CNY to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.9546 and a 90 day low of 16.4680. This means the 90 day average was 16.6190. The change for CNY to VUV was 1.29.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CNY16.95460 VUV
5 CNY84.77300 VUV
10 CNY169.54600 VUV
20 CNY339.09200 VUV
50 CNY847.73000 VUV
100 CNY1,695.46000 VUV
250 CNY4,238.65000 VUV
500 CNY8,477.30000 VUV
1000 CNY16,954.60000 VUV
2000 CNY33,909.20000 VUV
5000 CNY84,773.00000 VUV
10000 CNY169,546.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 VUV0.05898 CNY
5 VUV0.29491 CNY
10 VUV0.58981 CNY
20 VUV1.17962 CNY
50 VUV2.94906 CNY
100 VUV5.89811 CNY
250 VUV14.74528 CNY
500 VUV29.49055 CNY
1000 VUV58.98110 CNY
2000 VUV117.96220 CNY
5000 VUV294.90550 CNY
10000 VUV589.81100 CNY