Chinese yuan rmb to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert CNY to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
16,914 vuv

1.00000 CNY = 16.91360 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CNY16.91360 VUV
5 CNY84.56800 VUV
10 CNY169.13600 VUV
20 CNY338.27200 VUV
50 CNY845.68000 VUV
100 CNY1691.36000 VUV
250 CNY4228.40000 VUV
500 CNY8456.80000 VUV
1000 CNY16913.60000 VUV
2000 CNY33827.20000 VUV
5000 CNY84568.00000 VUV
10000 CNY169136.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 VUV0.05912 CNY
5 VUV0.29562 CNY
10 VUV0.59124 CNY
20 VUV1.18248 CNY
50 VUV2.95620 CNY
100 VUV5.91241 CNY
250 VUV14.78102 CNY
500 VUV29.56205 CNY
1000 VUV59.12410 CNY
2000 VUV118.24820 CNY
5000 VUV295.62050 CNY
10000 VUV591.24100 CNY