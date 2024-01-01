10 Vanuatu vatus to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert VUV to CNY at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = ¥0.05900 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:55
VUV to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CNY
1 VUV to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05950.0599
Low0.05880.0585
Average0.05920.0594
Change-0.48%-1.16%
1 VUV to CNY stats

The performance of VUV to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0595 and a 30 day low of 0.0588. This means the 30 day average was 0.0592. The change for VUV to CNY was -0.48.

The performance of VUV to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0599 and a 90 day low of 0.0585. This means the 90 day average was 0.0594. The change for VUV to CNY was -1.16.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 VUV0.05900 CNY
5 VUV0.29502 CNY
10 VUV0.59005 CNY
20 VUV1.18009 CNY
50 VUV2.95023 CNY
100 VUV5.90046 CNY
250 VUV14.75115 CNY
500 VUV29.50230 CNY
1000 VUV59.00460 CNY
2000 VUV118.00920 CNY
5000 VUV295.02300 CNY
10000 VUV590.04600 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CNY16.94780 VUV
5 CNY84.73900 VUV
10 CNY169.47800 VUV
20 CNY338.95600 VUV
50 CNY847.39000 VUV
100 CNY1,694.78000 VUV
250 CNY4,236.95000 VUV
500 CNY8,473.90000 VUV
1000 CNY16,947.80000 VUV
2000 CNY33,895.60000 VUV
5000 CNY84,739.00000 VUV
10000 CNY169,478.00000 VUV